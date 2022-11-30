Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Riservato / I nostri libri

Alla scoperta del pane del futuro che tutela le filiere agricole

di

L’Italia ha una nuova geografia del pane: i fornai del futuro, spesso giovani e intraprendenti, ci mettono la faccia e impastano acqua e farina con valori sociali e ambientali. Ne parla il nostro nuovo saggio “Pane buono”

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 254 – Accoglienza selettiva.

Tratto da Altreconomia 254 — Dicembre 2022
"Pane buono" è in vendita su altreconomia.it, nelle botteghe del commercio equo e in libreria dal 9 dicembre
L’Italia ha una nuova geografia del pane: i fornai del futuro, spesso giovani e intraprendenti, ci mettono la faccia e impastano acqua e farina con valori sociali e ambientali. Ne parla il nostro nuovo saggio “Pane buono” To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Potrebbero interessarti
Leggi anche
This category can only be viewed by members. To view this category, sign up by purchasing Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale "Sostenitore" di Altreconomia, 254 - Accoglienza selettiva, 253 - Il sovrano dell’agricoltura, 252 - L'inverno di una volta, 251 - Giochi fatti, 250 - Salari da ricostruire, 249 - L’umanità o le armi nucleari, 248 - La solitudine di Gaza, 247 - Per una nuova economia di pace, 246 - La scuola al mercato dei dati, 245 - La sporca frontiera, 244 - La prima casa bella, 243 - Sulle tracce dell'aceto, 242 - G8: omertà di gregge, 241 - Fumo negli occhi, 240 - Pesci in faccia, 239 - Genova ricorda futuro, 238 - Acqua, i conti non tornano?, 237 - Il gas brucia la transizione, 236 - La tassa della disuguaglianza, 235 - Nuovo governo, vecchie armi, 234 – Con lo sguardo diritto, 233 – Tutti a scuola, 232 – Prevenzione addio, 231 - Nella tela della Cassa, 230 - La faccia della Terra, 229 - Respinti alla luce del sole, 228 - La resa dei conti, 227 - Chi ha in mano il vaccino, 226 - Il virus dei paradisi fiscali, 225 - La cura è sott’acqua, 224 - Ebola, un affare per pochi, 223 - Chi insegna pace a Kabul, 222 - L’Italia arma ancora Erdogan, 221 - Nessuno escluso, 220 - L'orizzonte fossile di Eni, 219 - L'Amazzonia in guerra, 218 - Princìpi cattivi, 217 - Apriti cielo, 216 - Mare buio, 215 - Il vino che ci piace, 214 - L'Europa che ci aspetta, 213 - L'acqua in bolletta, 212 - Clima: chi paga la transizione?, 211 - La frontiera è un buon affare, 210 - Resistenza, 209 - Attenti al copyright, 208 - L'indigeribile, 207 - Buon appetito, 206 - Da questa parte, 205 - Il 2030 dietro l'angolo, 204 - Le ricerche di Google, 203 - La danza delle ore, 202 - Fermata Mezzogiorno, 201 - Clima, il cambiamento è già qui, 200 - Tutto un altro Pianeta, 198 - L’altro volto dell’Australia, 196 - Droni, la guerra disumana, 195 - Un giorno di ordinaria Turchia, 194 - La sottile linea blu, 193 - Il vuoto dell'Expo, 192 - La verità sul lavoro or 191 - Fino all’ultimo biglietto.

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /