Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Cultura e scienza / Intervista

Libertà, diritti, ecologia. L’eredità civile di Pierangelo Bertoli

di

Sono passati vent’anni dalla scomparsa del visionario cantautore modenese che nell’arco della sua carriera ha inciso più di 200 brani. Con le sue canzoni
ha denunciato le ingiustizie lasciando però sempre spazio alla speranza

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 252 – L’inverno di una volta.

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
Pierangelo Bertoli è nato a Sassuolo (MO) il 5 novembre 1942, figlio di operai, ha pubblicato il suo primo album “Rosso colore dell’amore” nel 1974 © Ercole Buoso
Sono passati vent’anni dalla scomparsa del visionario cantautore modenese che nell’arco della sua carriera ha inciso più di 200 brani. Con le sue canzoni ha denunciato le ingiustizie lasciando però sempre spazio alla speranza To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta +...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Leggi anche
Libri consigliati

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /