Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Crisi climatica / Approfondimento

La lotta dei cittadini di Ostiglia contro la nuova centrale a gas

di e

Nel Comune mantovano sorge già un impianto fossile ma la società che lo gestisce ha avviato i lavori per un’ulteriore turbina per sfruttare il capacity market. Con il sostegno degli enti locali e senza ascoltare le realtà sul campo

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 253 – Il sovrano dell’agricoltura.

Tratto da Altreconomia 253 — Novembre 2022
La centrale termoelettrica di Ostiglia è gestita dalla società Ep produzione, una controllata del gruppo ceco Eph © Carlo Dojmi di Delupis
Nel Comune mantovano sorge già un impianto fossile ma la società che lo gestisce ha avviato i lavori per un’ulteriore turbina per sfruttare il capacity market. Con il sostegno degli enti locali e senza ascoltare le realtà sul campo To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Potrebbero interessarti
Leggi anche

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /