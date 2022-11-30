Altreconomia
Crisi climatica / Attualità

Così lo strapotere della RWE blocca la transizione ecologica in Germania

di

Il colosso energetico detta l’agenda al governo locale e nazionale, puntando a tenere in vita il fallimentare business del carbone. A farne le spese sono i cittadini, come dimostra il caso della miniera a cielo aperto di Garzweiler II

Tratto da Altreconomia 254 — Dicembre 2022
Una vista aerea della miniera Garzweiler II nel Nord Reno-Vestfalia che, con i suoi 17 milioni di abitanti, è il land più popoloso della Germania © Daniela Finamore
Il colosso energetico detta l'agenda al governo locale e nazionale, puntando a tenere in vita il fallimentare business del carbone. A farne le spese sono i cittadini, come dimostra il caso della miniera a cielo aperto di Garzweiler II

