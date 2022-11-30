Così lo strapotere della RWE blocca la transizione ecologica in Germania

Il colosso energetico detta l’agenda al governo locale e nazionale, puntando a tenere in vita il fallimentare business del carbone. A farne le spese sono i cittadini, come dimostra il caso della miniera a cielo aperto di Garzweiler II To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale Compra il numero Abbònati Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti. Nome utente o indirizzo email Password Ricordami