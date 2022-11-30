Altreconomia
Un capitale in farmacia

Sono passati cinque anni da quando, con la legge 124/2017, è stato consentito in Italia l’ingresso delle società di capitali nella proprietà delle farmacie, con il limite di non eccedere il 20% di quelle operanti in una Regione. L’Area studi di Mediobanca ha dedicato al settore uno studio ad hoc a fine settembre 2022: in un panorama composito emerge la tendenza “aggregativa” verso pochi soggetti capitalizzati.

Tratto da Altreconomia 254 — Dicembre 2022
A fine 2021 la rete di punti vendita preposti alla vendita di farmaci in Italia contava 19.901 farmacie, 4.046 parafarmacie e 462 corner della Gdo. Tutti i canali hanno vissuto dal 2010 una rilevante espansione © David Henderson
