La crescita dei “lavori verdi”

Nel 2021 più di 12,7 milioni di persone erano impiegate nella produzione di energia da fonti rinnovabili (direttamente o nell'indotto). La maggior parte si concentra in Asia e in particolare in Cina che da sola pesa per il 42%. Secondo le stime dell'International renewable energy agency (Irena) nel 2030, a fronte di un ambizioso scenario di transizione energetica e importanti investimenti, il numero di occupati nel settore potrebbe raggiungere i 139 milioni

