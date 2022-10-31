Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Obiettivo / Attualità

La crescita dei “lavori verdi”

di

Nel 2021 più di 12,7 milioni di persone erano impiegate nella produzione di energia da fonti rinnovabili (direttamente o nell’indotto). La maggior parte si concentra in Asia e in particolare in Cina che da sola pesa per il 42%. Secondo le stime dell’International renewable energy agency (Irena) nel 2030, a fronte di un ambizioso scenario di transizione energetica e importanti investimenti, il numero di occupati nel settore potrebbe raggiungere i 139 milioni

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 253 – Il sovrano dell’agricoltura.

Tratto da Altreconomia 253 — Novembre 2022
A livello mondiale, nel 2021 sono stati installati circa 257 GigaWatt (GW) di elettricità da fonti rinnovabili, aumentando la capacità cumulativa del 9% per un totale di 3.068 GW © i NavinTar/shutterstock.com
Nel 2021 più di 12,7 milioni di persone erano impiegate nella produzione di energia da fonti rinnovabili (direttamente o nell’indotto). La maggior parte si concentra in Asia e in particolare in Cina che da sola pesa per il 42%. Secondo le stime dell’International renewable energy agency (Irena) nel 2030, a fronte di un ambizioso scenario di transizione energetica e importanti investimenti, il numero di occupati nel settore potrebbe raggiungere i 139 milioni To access this post, you must purchase Annuale...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Potrebbero interessarti
Leggi anche

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /