I diritti violati delle ragazze

I matrimoni precoci (che interessano ogni anno circa 12 milioni di giovani con meno di 18 anni) sono una delle più gravi forme di violazione dei diritti delle bambine e delle ragazze. Le nozze, ad esempio, le costringono a interrompere gli studi. Queste unioni, inoltre, portano spesso a gravidanze (21 milioni all’anno nella fascia d’età 15-19 anni nei Paesi a medio-basso reddito) che mettono a grave rischio la loro salute.

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
Nel dicembre 2011, l’Assemblea generale delle Nazioni Unite ha proclamato l’11 ottobre Giornata internazionale delle bambine e delle ragazze giunta quest’anno alla sua decima edizione © Brian Oteno/Unicef
