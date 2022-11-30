Nella lotta alla dispersione scolastica il governo sbaglia rotta

In Italia più di uno studente su dieci non completa il percorso formativo. Per contrastare il fenomeno il Pnrr stanzia 1,5 miliardi di euro. Si rischiano però fondi a pioggia e interventi che non rispondono alle reali esigenze dei territori To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale,...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale Compra il numero Abbònati Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti. Nome utente o indirizzo email Password Ricordami