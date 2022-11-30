Altreconomia
Interni / Approfondimento

Nella lotta alla dispersione scolastica il governo sbaglia rotta

di

In Italia più di uno studente su dieci non completa il percorso formativo. Per contrastare il fenomeno il Pnrr stanzia 1,5 miliardi di euro. Si rischiano però fondi a pioggia e interventi che non rispondono alle reali esigenze dei territori

Tratto da Altreconomia 254 — Dicembre 2022
Un’attività di tinkering (una metodologia didattica per l’avvicinamento dei ragazzi alle discipline scientifiche) svolta in orario curricolare all’interno del progetto “Grazia sotto pressione" © Silvia Mastrorillo
In Italia più di uno studente su dieci non completa il percorso formativo. Per contrastare il fenomeno il Pnrr stanzia 1,5 miliardi di euro. Si rischiano però fondi a pioggia e interventi che non rispondono alle reali esigenze dei territori

