Diritti / Inchiesta

Inchiesta sull’accoglienza selettiva: chi arriva in Italia via terra resta fuori

Nel nostro Paese centinaia di richiedenti asilo sono rimasti in strada a fronte di almeno 5mila posti vuoti nei Centri di accoglienza. Il Viminale li avrebbe tenuti come “riserva” per gli sbarchi. Ma è una prassi illegittima

Tratto da Altreconomia 254 — Dicembre 2022
In apertura l’hotspot di Lampedusa. Al 17 novembre 2022 le persone sbarcate in Italia dall’inizio dell’anno sono 93.502. In aumento di quasi il 64% rispetto all’anno precedente ma al di sotto rispetto alle 111mila del 2017 © Mario Laporta / ipa-agency.net / Fotogramma
Nel nostro Paese centinaia di richiedenti asilo sono rimasti in strada a fronte di almeno 5mila posti vuoti nei Centri di accoglienza. Il Viminale li avrebbe tenuti come "riserva" per gli sbarchi. Ma è una prassi illegittima

