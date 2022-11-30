Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Esteri / Approfondimento

In Iraq piantare un albero diventa un gesto che cura le ferite di guerra

di

Il progetto Green Mosul vuole ridare slancio alla città che fino al 2017 è stata capitale del sedicente Stato islamico, partendo dall’attenzione nei confronti dell’ambiente. La collaborazione tra cittadini e autorità è un segno di speranza

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 254 – Accoglienza selettiva.

Tratto da Altreconomia 254 — Dicembre 2022
© Mosul Eye
Il progetto Green Mosul vuole ridare slancio alla città che fino al 2017 è stata capitale del sedicente Stato islamico, partendo dall’attenzione nei confronti dell’ambiente. La collaborazione tra cittadini e autorità è un segno di speranza To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Potrebbero interessarti
Leggi anche
Libri consigliati

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /