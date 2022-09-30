Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Interni / Intervista

I movimenti sociali e la repressione poliziesca: un problema democratico

di

Con sempre maggiore intensità le lotte di studenti, lavoratori o attivisti per il clima sono oggetto di una dura risposta da parte delle istituzioni. Con la sostanziale impunità degli agenti. Intervista all’avvocato Claudio Novaro

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 252 – L’inverno di una volta.

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
Gli scontri tra polizia e manifestanti a Torino il primo maggio 2022 © Edoardo Sismondi / Fotogramma
Con sempre maggiore intensità le lotte di studenti, lavoratori o attivisti per il clima sono oggetto di una dura risposta da parte delle istituzioni. Con la sostanziale impunità degli agenti. Intervista all’avvocato Claudio Novaro To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale,...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Leggi anche
Libri consigliati

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /