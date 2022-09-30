Altreconomia
Diritti / Reportage

Da Melilla a Beni Mellal: dove sono finiti i respinti tra Spagna e Marocco

Dopo le brutali violenze al confine con l’enclave spagnola di fine giugno, più di 200 persone sono state allontanate con la forza nel Sud del Marocco, in una zona impreparata alla loro assistenza. Ecco come ha risposto il territorio

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
Un giovane migrante sudanese rivolto verso l’accampamento nei giardini di fronte alla stazione degli autobus di Beni Mellal © Arianna Benesso
Un giovane migrante sudanese rivolto verso l'accampamento nei giardini di fronte alla stazione degli autobus di Beni Mellal © Arianna Benesso

