Interni / Attualità

Alessandro Chiappanuvoli. In ascolto de L’Aquila

di

Dal terremoto dell’aprile 2009 il capoluogo abruzzese è ancora un cantiere. Il podcast “L’Aquila fenice” racconta l’urgenza di costruire un’identità per la futura città. Partendo dalla rielaborazione collettiva di quanto accaduto

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
Alessandro Chiappanuvoli, giornalista e scrittore, è nato a L’Aquila nel 1981. Nel 2019 ha pubblicato il saggio “Sopra e sotto la polvere. Tutte le tracce del terremoto” pubblicato dalla casa editrice effequ (336 pagine, 15 euro) © Claudio Cerasoli
Dal terremoto dell'aprile 2009 il capoluogo abruzzese è ancora un cantiere. Il podcast "L'Aquila fenice" racconta l'urgenza di costruire un'identità per la futura città. Partendo dalla rielaborazione collettiva di quanto accaduto

