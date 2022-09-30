Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Esteri / Attualità

Monitor, osservatorio sul mondo (ottobre 2022)

di

L’Onu lancia l’allarme carestia in Somalia. In Brasile assassinato l’attivista indigeno Janildo Guajajara. Oltre 40mila migranti hanno tentato di attraversare il Canale della Manica nel 2022. E negli Stati Uniti aumenta la popolazione che vive nelle aree più esposte agli impatti del cambiamento climatico

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 252 – L’inverno di una volta.

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
@ Un Photo/Tobin Jones
L'Onu lancia l'allarme carestia in Somalia. In Brasile assassinato l'attivista indigeno Janildo Guajajara. Oltre 40mila migranti hanno tentato di attraversare il Canale della Manica nel 2022. E negli Stati Uniti aumenta la popolazione che vive nelle aree più esposte agli impatti del cambiamento climatico To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale,...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Leggi anche
Libri consigliati

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /