Monitor, osservatorio sul mondo (novembre 2022)

La Commissione europea vuole riformare l’Energy Charter Treaty. Il Messico fa causa agli Stati Uniti. Un numero crescente di indiani appartenenti a minoranze etniche e religiose lascia il Paese. Le organizzazioni per i diritti umani chiedono alla Fifa di risarcire i lavoratori sfruttati in Qatar

Tratto da Altreconomia 253 — Novembre 2022
© freepik.com
