Monitor, osservatorio sul mondo (novembre 2022)

La Commissione europea vuole riformare l'Energy Charter Treaty. Il Messico fa causa agli Stati Uniti. Un numero crescente di indiani appartenenti a minoranze etniche e religiose lascia il Paese. Le organizzazioni per i diritti umani chiedono alla Fifa di risarcire i lavoratori sfruttati in Qatar To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta +...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale Compra il numero Abbònati Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti. Nome utente o indirizzo email Password Ricordami