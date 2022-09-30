Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Esteri / Approfondimento

La silenziosa resistenza delle donne costruisce l’Afghanistan del futuro

di

Nonostante la repressione dei talebani, l’Associazione rivoluzionaria delle donne afghane garantisce assistenza sanitaria e la distribuzione di alimenti nei villaggi più poveri. Costruendo reti e relazioni, il vero motore di ogni rivoluzione culturale

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
Un'unità sanitaria mobile dell’Associazione rivoluzionaria delle donne afghane (Rawa) in un campo profughi nella provincia di Logar © Cisda
Nonostante la repressione dei talebani, l'Associazione rivoluzionaria delle donne afghane garantisce assistenza sanitaria e la distribuzione di alimenti nei villaggi più poveri. Costruendo reti e relazioni, il vero motore di ogni rivoluzione culturale

Altreconomia
