La silenziosa resistenza delle donne costruisce l’Afghanistan del futuro

Nonostante la repressione dei talebani, l’Associazione rivoluzionaria delle donne afghane garantisce assistenza sanitaria e la distribuzione di alimenti nei villaggi più poveri. Costruendo reti e relazioni, il vero motore di ogni rivoluzione culturale To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale Compra il numero Abbònati Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti. Nome utente o indirizzo email Password Ricordami