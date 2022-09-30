Il cambiamento epocale nei consumi del biologico

La guerra e la crisi economica fanno calare gli acquisti e i negozi specializzati faticano mentre la Gdo regge. Cresce clamorosamente l’hard discount. La rubrica a cura di Riccardo Bocci della Rete Semi Rurali To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale,...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale Compra il numero Abbònati Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti. Nome utente o indirizzo email Password Ricordami