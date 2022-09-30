Altreconomia
Una voce indipendente su economia, stili di vita, ambiente, cultura
Ambiente / Opinioni

Il cambiamento epocale nei consumi del biologico

di

La guerra e la crisi economica fanno calare gli acquisti e i negozi specializzati faticano mentre la Gdo regge. Cresce clamorosamente l’hard discount. La rubrica a cura di Riccardo Bocci della Rete Semi Rurali

To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale “Amico” di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale, Annuale con Africa, Annuale “Sostenitore” di Altreconomia or 252 – L’inverno di una volta.

Tratto da Altreconomia 252 — Ottobre 2022
La guerra e la crisi economica fanno calare gli acquisti e i negozi specializzati faticano mentre la Gdo regge. Cresce clamorosamente l’hard discount. La rubrica a cura di Riccardo Bocci della Rete Semi Rurali To access this post, you must purchase Annuale con Mosaico di Pace, Annuale con Azione non violenta, Annuale con Gaia, Annuale con Nigrizia, Annuale "Amico" di Altreconomia, Annuale estero carta + digitale, Biennale carta + digitale, Trimestrale carta + digitale, Annuale digitale, Annuale carta + digitale,...

Per accedere a questo contenuto abbonati o acquista la rivista in digitale

Compra il numero Abbònati

Hai già acquistato la rivista o sei abbonato? Accedi per usufruire dei contenuti.

Leggi anche
Libri consigliati

Newsletter

Iscriviti alla newsletter di Altreconomia per non perderti le nostre inchieste, le novità editoriali e gli eventi.

Altreconomia
Carrello
Accedi
Abbònati
/ / YouTube / Instagram /